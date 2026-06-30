Brendon McCullum reaffirms commitment to England despite Test setbacks

Future plans

McCullum remains focused on upcoming T20I series against India

McCullum is not getting involved in the analysis of England's 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand. Instead, he is looking forward to the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, starting Wednesday in Durham. He said that "the pointy end of the market" requires "a sense of balance when there's a bit of chaos around you," stressing his enthusiasm for his role despite England's recent poor performance in Tests.