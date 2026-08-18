'No assault sign': AIIMS concludes Twisha Sharma died by suicide
What's the story
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has concluded that Twisha Sharma died by suicide. The conclusion was reached by a five-member medical board after a court-ordered second postmortem. The board found no evidence of physical assault or struggle on her body before death. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, confirmed the findings in an 11-page report submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Investigation details
AIIMS board examined all possible angles of the case
Dr. Gupta said the AIIMS board examined all possible angles of the case, including disputed ligature material used for hanging. This included a gymnastics belt with a metal ring.
The forensic findings cited in the CBI chargesheet mentioned the cause of death as asphyxia resulting from ante-mortem hanging.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered a second postmortem examination on May 22, which was conducted on May 24.
The board also visited the crime scene as part of its investigation.
Legal proceedings
CBI chargesheet against husband, mother-in-law filed
The CBI has filed a 636-page chargesheet against Sharma's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh. The charges include cruelty by a husband or his relatives, abetment of suicide, and common intention.
The agency has completed its initial investigation within the stipulated 90-day period but continues to investigate alleged dowry demands and dowry death.
Further investigations may be conducted based on new findings.
Allegations
CBI claims husband used derogatory language about wife's character
The CBI alleges that Sharma was subjected to sustained psychological and mental cruelty during her six-month marriage.
Her husband allegedly used derogatory language about her character despite knowing about her past relationships.
The agency also claims Giribala instigated Samarth and shielded him from complaints against his behavior.
Tensions reportedly escalated over an unplanned pregnancy and financial disputes.
The agency claimed Samarth pressured her to transfer ₹20 lakh held in her demat account into a joint account but she allegedly refused.
Family claims
Family alleges mental abuse, dowry-related torture
Sharma's family has alleged that she was murdered and subjected to mental abuse, physical violence, and dowry-related torture. They claimed dissatisfaction with the dowry given at her marriage on December 9, 2025.
Her brother Ashish Sharma said the CBI chargesheet detailed the alleged cruelty and roles attributed to those accused.
He said, "All of that made it clear that she was left with no option."