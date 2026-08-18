'No assault sign': AIIMS concludes Twisha Sharma died by suicide

Dr. Gupta said the AIIMS board examined all possible angles of the case, including disputed ligature material used for hanging. This included a gymnastics belt with a metal ring.

The forensic findings cited in the CBI chargesheet mentioned the cause of death as asphyxia resulting from ante-mortem hanging.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered a second postmortem examination on May 22, which was conducted on May 24.

The board also visited the crime scene as part of its investigation.