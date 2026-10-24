AIIMS Delhi doctors warn VIP culture risks other patients' care
India
Doctors at Delhi's AIIMS are calling out the "VIP culture" in hospitals, saying that giving special treatment to influential people can actually put other patients at risk.
In a recent medical journal article, they urged hospitals to treat everyone equally and set clear rules so care isn't influenced by social status.
Doctors urge protocols after VIP pressure
The doctors shared real examples where VIP demands led to delays and unnecessary tests for cancer patients, sometimes just because families pushed for faster or extra treatment.
Their advice? Hospitals should stick to protocols, make decisions based on medical need (not who you know), and help staff recognize how these pressures can affect fairness and trust in healthcare.