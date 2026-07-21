AIIMS doctors ask President Droupadi Murmu to probe Jantar Mantar
Doctors from AIIMS, Delhi, have reached out to President Droupadi Murmu, asking her to step in after police allegedly used excessive force on peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar.
The Resident Doctors's Association (RDA) wants an independent investigation into the use of lathi charges and tear gas against students, doctors, and young citizens.
They are also worried about police covering their faces and name badges during the crackdown.
RDA seeks Sonam Wangchuk hospitalization probe
The RDA is questioning reports about climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization, claiming he was not allowed to leave even when he wanted to.
They are calling for a fair probe into this too, stressing how important it is to protect patient rights and let people protest peacefully.
Overall, they say these incidents threaten democracy and trust in public institutions.