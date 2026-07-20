US strikes Iran for 9th consecutive day amid rising tensions
What's the story
The United States has launched fresh strikes on Iran for the ninth consecutive day, amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command said it initiated "a new wave of strikes" with the aim of "degrading" Iran's capacity to target commercial vessels in this strategic waterway. However, the command disclosed no further details regarding these operations.
Casualty update
Third American casualty in the ongoing conflict
At the same time, the US military has confirmed its third casualty in the ongoing conflict, Reuters reported.
A service member was killed during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from an Iranian drone in northern Iraq.
This brings the total number of American military deaths to 17 since the war began, with over 420 others injured.
Retaliatory action
Iran retaliates with strikes on US military bases
In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a surprise strike against US special operations headquarters in Syria's Al-Tanf area.
Iranian state TV also reported a drone attack on US military assets at Kuwait's Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al Salem Air Base.
Kuwait confirmed a desalination plant was attacked for the second consecutive day, causing a fire and damaging vital civilian infrastructure.
Economic impact
Concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz
Concerns over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz have been persistent since hostilities resumed.
The Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Operations Centre reported a vessel was on fire near Oman's coast, although the cause remains unverified.
In response to these developments, Brent crude futures rose by 3% to over $90 a barrel, the highest since June 11, according to the news agency.
Escalating tensions
Trump says we hit them very hard again tonight
The conflict has intensified after a ceasefire agreement that was signed a month ago fell apart. The US and Iran have stepped up attacks as they vie for control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Returning after attending the FIFA World Cup final, US President Donald Trump said, "We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did it in honor of" the US service members killed since Friday.
Security alert
Conflict began when US and Israel attacked Iran in February
The US Embassy in Bahrain has warned Americans in Manama to be vigilant as it received information that Iran may target unspecified locations in the city.
The conflict started when the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, aiming to disable its nuclear and missile programs while weakening regional proxies.
Thousands have died since then, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, leading to major energy supply disruptions and fears over global inflation.