US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha, welcome 4th child
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, have welcomed their fourth child. The couple announced the birth of their son, Alec Neel Vance, on Sunday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. "Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," Vance said in a statement.
Historic event
Historic birth
Alec's birth is a historic event, being the first child born to a sitting US Vice President in over 150 years.
The last such instance was in 1870, when Schuyler Colfax had a son while serving as Vice President.
The couple thanked the military doctors and staff at Walter Reed Medical Center for their care during this special time.
Family expansion
Meet the Vance kids
The Vance family now includes four children: Ewan (9), Vivek (6), Mirabel (4), and baby Alec.
Usha, who was born to Indian immigrant parents in California, met JD at Yale Law School.
They graduated in 2013 and have since become a prominent political family.
The couple was last seen together at a White House event honoring military mothers in May this year.
Advocacy and events
A 'mini baby boom'
Vice President Vance has been a strong advocate of increasing birth rates in America. He had voiced his concerns about declining birth rates during the launch of his political career in 2021.
At the 2025 March for Life anti-abortion rally, he said, "I want more babies in the United States of America."
The birth of Alec Neel comes amid a mini baby boom among top members of President Donald Trump's administration.