'Chalo Sansad' protest: Delhi Police deploys 5,000 personnel

The Delhi Police have implemented prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), formerly Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, across the New Delhi district.

This prohibits protests, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons except at designated sites like Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

High-security locations such as Vijay Chowk, Parliament Street, the Prime Minister's residence, among others, have been declared off-limits for gatherings or demonstrations.