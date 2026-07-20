'Chalo Sansad' protest: Delhi Police deploys 5,000 personnel
What's the story
The Delhi Police have deployed over 5,000 personnel and set up a massive security operation ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march. The protest is scheduled to take place on Monday, coinciding with the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session. The CJP is demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Security precautions
Prohibitory orders in place across New Delhi
The Delhi Police have implemented prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), formerly Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, across the New Delhi district.
This prohibits protests, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons except at designated sites like Jantar Mantar with prior permission.
High-security locations such as Vijay Chowk, Parliament Street, the Prime Minister's residence, among others, have been declared off-limits for gatherings or demonstrations.
Security zones
Security measures ahead of protest
New Delhi has been divided into 15 security zones, each monitored by senior officers.
Special Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners have been assigned specific responsibilities to oversee deployments and coordinate responses.
Rapid response teams and reserve forces are on standby to tackle any contingencies that may arise during the protest march.
Security measures
Metro stations on high alert
All Metro stations in the New Delhi district are under close watch with possible temporary closures if needed. Nearby hospitals have also been alerted to handle any emergencies.
Security has been tightened at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and other vital installations across the national capital as part of these precautionary measures.
Protest appeal
CJP leaders call for peaceful protest
CJP leaders have called for a peaceful protest and appealed to supporters not to respond to any provocation.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was hospitalized after his health deteriorated during a hunger strike, also urged supporters to make the march peaceful.
The Delhi Police has warned that violators could face legal action under applicable laws if they breach prohibitory orders or disrupt public order during this proposed march.
Night vigil
CJP's protest sees night-long vigil
Late on Sunday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a night-long vigil ahead of the proposed march. Jantar Mantar became a packed protest site with banners and slogans, The Times of India reported, along with a large number of security personnel deployed.
Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, announced that the activist would end his hunger strike if political leaders met him at Safdarjung Hospital and assured that the issue of education accountability would be raised in the Parliament.