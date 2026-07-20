Sonam Wangchuk lists 3 conditions to end hunger strike

In a handwritten letter from his hospital bed, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if the government takes accountability for recent failures in the education system, particularly the NEET question paper leaks.

His second condition is that political leaders assure him that these issues will be raised in Parliament.

If health or other factors don't allow him to attend a planned Parliament march, top political leaders must visit him at the hospital and give assurances of fulfilling these conditions.