Sonam Wangchuk lists 3 conditions to end hunger strike
What's the story
Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for over 20 days. He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day after Delhi Police removed him from his protest site at Jantar Mantar. Wangchuk now says he will end his fast if three of his conditions are met.
Conditions stated
Wangchuk's conditions for ending fast
In a handwritten letter from his hospital bed, Wangchuk said he would end his fast if the government takes accountability for recent failures in the education system, particularly the NEET question paper leaks.
His second condition is that political leaders assure him that these issues will be raised in Parliament.
If health or other factors don't allow him to attend a planned Parliament march, top political leaders must visit him at the hospital and give assurances of fulfilling these conditions.
Twitter Post
Sonam Wangchuk's conditions for ending fast
WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T
March leadership
Wangchuk's wife to lead Parliament march
Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has announced she will lead a proposed march to Parliament on his behalf.
She appealed for a peaceful demonstration and said Wangchuk remains determined to continue his fast despite being hospitalized.
The march was called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on the first day of the Monsoon Session, but had not received official permission from Delhi Police.
Health update
Update on Wangchuk's health
Wangchuk is under continuous medical observation at Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors say his vital parameters are stable but require round-the-clock monitoring due to the stress of prolonged fasting.
The Delhi High Court had directed daily clinical monitoring of Wangchuk's medical condition during his hunger strike.
Separately, the court rejected Angmo's petition seeking her husband's transfer to a private hospital, saying he was not illegally confined, and family members had unrestricted access to him at Safdarjung Hospital.