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'Fantastic achievement': Brook hails England's ODI series victory over India 
England won the series 2-1 (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

'Fantastic achievement': Brook hails England's ODI series victory over India 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 20, 2026
09:17 am
What's the story

England captain Harry Brook hailed his team's series win against India as a "fantastic achievement." The seventh-ranked team in the ICC ODI rankings defeated top-ranked India in the third ODI at Lord's, after being 1-0 down. "I thought we fought hard and communicated really well, just as we did throughout the T20Is. To come away with a series win against the world No. 1 team is a fantastic achievement," said Brook after the game.

Match highlights

Brook lauds openers, Root, and Buttler

England posted a mammoth 387 runs in their first innings, thanks to a 192-run opening stand between Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett.

Brook praised his openers for their phenomenal start, saying, "The way Beth (Bethell) and Ducky (Duckett) started the innings was phenomenal."

He also lauded Joe Root and Jos Buttler for their contributions to the team's total.

Game tactics

Communication key to England's strategy

India's chase was led by Rohit Sharma's explosive century but lost momentum with Bethell and Sam Curran's tight spells.

Brook stressed on the importance of communication in their strategy, saying, "We decided to stick with Jacob (Bethell), and he ended up bowling seven or eight overs straight through. That turned out to be a really vital part of the game."

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Player insights

Joe Root on ODI series win vs India

Joe Root, who was named Player of the Series for his scores of 99*, 76*, and 74*, said the series showed England's development.

"I think when you've got an opportunity to beat the number one team in the world and bounce back from that first game in the manner that we have, that's the most rewarding thing," he said.

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Captain's comments

Gill on defeat in 3rd ODI

India captain Shubman Gill admitted that costly overs at the death proved detrimental to their chances.

"I think we were right in the game up until the 40th over. We gave too many runs in the last three overs, around 60 runs, I think. That's where the game went a little bit too far ahead for us to pull back," he said.

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