England overcome India in Lord's ODI, win series 2-1: Stats

Bethell and Duckett laid the foundation for England with a superb 192-run stand.

Bethell looked set for a century, but fell short by 9 runs. He was dismissed by pacer Prasidh Krishna in the 31st over.

Root walked in and added 101 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Duckett.

After adding 31 runs alongside Harry Brook, the in-form Root played 2nd fiddle in 19-ball 63*-run stand added alongside Buttler.