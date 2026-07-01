England overcome India in Lord's ODI, win series 2-1: Stats
What's the story
England's batting unit put on a ruthless display of stroke play, hammering India for a massive 387/3 in their 50 overs at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. The innings was highlighted by Ben Duckett's explosive century, who scored an impressive 141 off just 135 balls. Jacob Bethell smashed 91 whereas Joe Root and Jos Buttler also shone. In response, India fell short by 27 runs (360/7). Rohit Sharma stood tall with 138 runs but it fell short.
Late surge
Summary of England's innings
Bethell and Duckett laid the foundation for England with a superb 192-run stand.
Bethell looked set for a century, but fell short by 9 runs. He was dismissed by pacer Prasidh Krishna in the 31st over.
Root walked in and added 101 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Duckett.
After adding 31 runs alongside Harry Brook, the in-form Root played 2nd fiddle in 19-ball 63*-run stand added alongside Buttler.
Information
How did India's bowlers fare?
Arshdeep Singh clocked 0/72 from 10 overs. Krishna managed 2/69 from 10 overs (2 maidens). Prince Yadav recorded 1/79 from his 10 overs. Gurnoor Brar was abysmal. He conceded 97 runs from 10 overs. Axar Patel bowled 10 overs and managed 0/61.