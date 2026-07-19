Jacob Bethell slams his second ODI fifty against India: Stats
By Parth Dhall
Jul 19, 2026 06:07 pm
What's the story
England's Jacob Bethell played a resounding knock against India in the 2nd ODI at Lord's. Bethell battered a Jasprit Bumrah-less Indian bowling attack after the hosts elected to field. He added 175-plus runs for the opening wicket with Ben Duckett. Bethell, who was recently promoted as an opener, scored 4 and 14 in the previous two ODIs. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bethell raced to his sixth half-century in ODIs.
The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut in 2024, scored his only ton against South Africa. Four of his seven 50-plus scores have come at home.
Bethell has now raced to 712 runs, averaging 33.90 in the format.
Across 24 ODIs, he has a strike rate of 90.58.