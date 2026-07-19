Jacob Bethell slams his second ODI fifty against India: Stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bethell raced to his sixth half-century in ODIs.

The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut in 2024, scored his only ton against South Africa. Four of his seven 50-plus scores have come at home.

Bethell has now raced to 712 runs, averaging 33.90 in the format.

Across 24 ODIs, he has a strike rate of 90.58.