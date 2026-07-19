Joe Root goes past 9,000 List A runs: Key stats
What's the story
England's batting stalwart Joe Root has gone past 9,000 runs in the List A format. The achievement came with his 35th run during the third and final ODI against India at Lord's. Root, who has been in the form of his life, is England's highest run-scorer in both ODIs and Tests. Here we look at his stats and records.
Career
21 hundreds in the format
Root made his List A debut in September 2009, around three years before his maiden ODI appearance.
Playing his 230th game, the batter has raced past 9,000 runs across 218 innings at an average of 48-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His tally includes 21 tons and 55 fifties, with his best score being 166*.
Root has also claimed 43 wickets in List A cricket.
ODIs
An average of 50-plus in ODIs
Notably, 20 of his 21 List A hundreds have come in ODI cricket.
England's highest run-getter in the format, Root has overall scored over 7,780 runs at an impressive average of 50-plus.
He also owns 47 fifties with a strike rate that goes over 87.
Nearly 4,000 of his runs have come in home ODIs, where his average goes up to 51-plus.