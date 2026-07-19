Joe Root goes past 9,000 List A runs: Key stats 

Root made his List A debut in September 2009, around three years before his maiden ODI appearance.

Playing his 230th game, the batter has raced past 9,000 runs across 218 innings at an average of 48-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.

His tally includes 21 tons and 55 fifties, with his best score being 166*.

Root has also claimed 43 wickets in List A cricket.