Joe Root slams his sixth successive 50-plus score in ODIs
By Parth Dhall
Jul 19, 2026 08:01 pm
What's the story
Believe it or not! Joe Root hasn't been dismissed in ODIs since January 24 this year. He slammed an unbeaten 111 against Sri Lanka three days later and has now followed it up with three unbeaten half-centuries against India. His latest, an unbeaten 74 off just 48 balls, came in the series decider against the Men in Blue at Lord's. He powered England to 387/3, the highest-ever ODI total at Lord's.
Numbers
Root unbeaten in last four ODIs
As mentioned, Root hasn't been dismissed in his last four ODIs - 111*, 76*, 99*, and 27*.
According to Cricbuzz, he became the first England batter to register six consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs.
Root broke his own record for most runs between two dismissals for England in ODIs. His previous record was 309 runs in 2018.