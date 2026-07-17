2nd ODI: Joe Root remains unscathed on 99 versus India
What's the story
England talisman Joe Root remained unbeaten on 99* against India in the 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Chasing 234 runs to win, Root stuck it out in the middle and helped England win (235/6), who were 125/5 at one stage. Root added 72 runs alongside Will Jacks before Gus Atkinson joined him. Atkinson scored the winning runs. He ended up slamming 23*.
Runs
Root slams his 47th ODI fifty
Playing his 191st ODI, Root missed out on his 21st hundred across 180 innings. He instead struck his 47th fifty.
He has raced to 7,752 runs at an average of 50.66.
Root continues to be level on terms with Babar Azam and Saeed Anwar in terms of ODI hundreds (20 each).
Root's 99* came off 133 balls. He smashed nine fours.
Vs India
Root surpasses 1,000 ODI runs versus India; slams 4th hundred
Root also attained another new milestone in ODIs. Veteran Root surpassed 1,000 ODI runs against India.
Playing his 27th ODI match versus India, Root now owns 1,026 runs at 51.3.
He now owns three tons and six fifties.
As per Cricinfo, he is the 3rd Englishman after Ian Bell (1,163) and Kevin Pietersen (1,138) in terms of 1,000-plus ODI runs versus India.
Information
Root records his 23rd fifty on home soil
Root also clocked his 23rd half-century in ODIs on home soil. Playing his 98th ODI at home, Root has amassed 3,956 runs at an average of 51.37. Besides 10 tons, he now has 23 fifties.