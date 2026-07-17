2nd ODI: Joe Root remains unscathed on 99 versus India

Playing his 191st ODI, Root missed out on his 21st hundred across 180 innings. He instead struck his 47th fifty.

He has raced to 7,752 runs at an average of 50.66.

Root continues to be level on terms with Babar Azam and Saeed Anwar in terms of ODI hundreds (20 each).

Root's 99* came off 133 balls. He smashed nine fours.