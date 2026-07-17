Veteran Root has surpassed 1,000 ODI runs against India (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Joe Root surpasses 1,000 ODI runs versus India: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:30 am Jul 17, 202612:30 am

What's the story

England talisman Joe Root has attained a new milestone in ODIs. Veteran Root has surpassed 1,000 ODI runs against India. He attained the landmark during the 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Root, who scored 76* in the 1st ODI of this series, is leading England's chase in the 2nd. He has already completed his fifty and is nearing a hundred.