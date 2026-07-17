Joe Root surpasses 1,000 ODI runs versus India: Key stats
By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 17, 2026 12:30 am
What's the story
England talisman Joe Root has attained a new milestone in ODIs. Veteran Root has surpassed 1,000 ODI runs against India. He attained the landmark during the 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Root, who scored 76* in the 1st ODI of this series, is leading England's chase in the 2nd. He has already completed his fifty and is nearing a hundred.
Do you know?
3rd Englishman with this feat against India
Playing his 27th ODI match versus India, Root reached the 1,000-run landmark at 50-plus. He owns three tons and six fifties. As per Cricinfo, he is the 3rd Englishman after Ian Bell (1,163) and Kevin Pietersen (1,138) in terms of 1,000-plus ODI runs versus India.