Bowlers, Joe Root help England beat India: 2nd ODI stats

India's innings started with a cautious approach from skipper Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma against England's pace duo of Archer and Saqib Mahmood.

Gill was the first to get going, hitting Mahmood for a boundary over cover after surviving an LBW review.

However, he fell to Atkinson in the eighth over after scoring 31 runs.

Kohli then came in and scored a brisk straight drive for four off Archer before attacking Atkinson with back-to-back boundaries.