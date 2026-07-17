Bowlers, Joe Root help England beat India: 2nd ODI stats
What's the story
India's batting lineup crumbled in the second ODI against England, getting bowled out for a modest total of 233 runs in just 44 overs. The match took place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India's middle-order collapse proved costly. England's pace attack led by Jofra Archer (3/47) and Gus Atkinson (3/50) wreaked havoc. In response, England claimed a four-wicket victory. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 99.
Batting woes
Gill and Rohit get India off to a steady start
India's innings started with a cautious approach from skipper Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma against England's pace duo of Archer and Saqib Mahmood.
Gill was the first to get going, hitting Mahmood for a boundary over cover after surviving an LBW review.
However, he fell to Atkinson in the eighth over after scoring 31 runs.
Kohli then came in and scored a brisk straight drive for four off Archer before attacking Atkinson with back-to-back boundaries.
Partnership progress
India lose 3 quick wickets in the middle overs
Kohli and Rohit's partnership was broken when the latter fell for 26 runs after a top-edge on a sweep off Will Jacks.
Ishan Kishan also couldn't last long, toe-ending a pull to Sam Curran.
However, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (66 off 71 balls) built a strong partnership with the former reaching his 50 off 50 balls by dispatching Curran down the ground for four.
Just when things started looking dangerous for England, skipper Harry Brook brought back Archer who dismissed Kohli in the 32nd over.
Final push
Iyer's lone battle fails to rescue India from collapse
Despite Iyer's lone battle, India continued to lose wickets.
Washington Sundar fell to Mahmood while Axar Patel edged one behind to Buttler off Archer.
Shivam Dube was dismissed for a golden duck after chipping a length delivery straight back to Archer.
Gurnoor Brar flashed hard at a wide delivery from Mahmood and was caught at sweeper cover.
Bumrah took on Mahmood in an 18-run 43rd over but Atkinson dismissed Iyer with a good-length delivery outside the off-stump. He dismissed Brar next as India folded for 233.
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Summary of ENG bowlers
Archer claimed 3/47 from his 10 overs. Mahmood managed 2/52 from nine overs (1 maiden). Atkinson clocked 3/50 from 9 overs (1 maiden). Adil Rashid bowled 5 overs and clocked 0/34. Curran bowled 6 overs and clocked 1/23 (1 maiden). Jacks managed 1/21 from 5 overs.
Rohit
Rohit Sharma becomes seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs
Rohit added another feather to his cap, becoming the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history.
The former Indian captain surpassed Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq with his ninth run, climbing in the ODI runs tally.
Rohit scored a labored 26-run knock off 47 balls in the 2nd ODI.
Rohit has amassed 11,757 runs, averaging 48.58 across 287 ODIs. He surpassed Inzamam, who slammed 11,739 runs for Pakistan and the ICC between 1991 and 2007.
Kohli
Virat Kohli becomes second player with 5,500 ODI runs overseas
Kohli scored 65 runs off 66 balls (4s: 8). He surpassed 5,500 ODI runs away from home (the opposition's home).
He attained the feat with his 27th run in the match.
As per Cricinfo, the 37-year-old became only the second player with over 5,500 ODI runs overseas.
He joined Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 5,518 runs in this regard for Sri Lanka and the ICC between 2000 and 2015.
Kohli raced to 5,538 overseas runs in his 126th appearance.
Kohli has 21 ODI tons away from home (50s: 27).
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Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's ODI runs tally versus England
Kohli became the third-highest run-scorer in India-England ODIs.
The 37-year-old surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on this elite list with his 54th run in the match.
Kohli overtook Tendulkar, who scored 1,455 ODI runs against England between 1990 and 2011.
The top two spots on this elite tally are held by MS Dhoni (1,546) and Yuvraj Singh (1,523), respectively.
Playing his 40th ODI against England, Kohli owns 1,467 runs at 40.75. His tally includes three tons and 11 half-centuries.
Do you know?
78th ODI fifty for Kohli
Kohli has the second-most runs in ODI history, only behind Tendulkar (18,426). The former is the only batter to have slammed over 50 centuries in the format. Kohli owns 14,867 runs from 313 ODIs (100s: 54, 50s: 78). He averages 58.53 in ODIs.
Duo
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli surpass 8,000 partnership runs in internationals
Rohit and Kohli shared 60 runs for the 2nd wicket and entered record books in international cricket.
Rohit and Kohli breached the 8,000-run club in terms of partnership runs acoss formats for India.
Playing their 171st inning together for India across formats, Rohit and Kohli own 8,028 runs at an average of 48.95.
Besides 27 fifty-run stands, the pair owns 26 century-plus partnerships as well.
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3rd pair to notch this record for India
As per Cricinfo, Rohit and Kohli became just the 3rd Indian pair to cross 8,000 runs in internationals. Former legends Sourav Ganguly and Tendulkar lead the show with 12,400 runs at 51.45. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar are next with 11,037 runs at 47.98.
Iyer
Shreyas Iyer hammers his 24th half-century in ODIs
India's Iyer scored a valuable 71-ball 66. Iyer smashed two sixes and five fours.
He raced to 3,136 runs from 85 ODIs (75 innings) at 46.11. He scored his 24th fifty (100s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, Iyer owns 292 runs versus England from 8 matches at 41.71. He clocked his 3rd ODI fifty.
In 34 away ODIs (home of opposition), Iyer has 1,176 runs at 40.55 (100s: 1, 50s: 11).
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43rd fifty in List A cricket
Iyer recorded his 43rd fifty in List A cricket. He also has 15 hundreds under his belt. Playing his 173rd List A match (164 innings), Iyer has amassed 6,931 runs at 48-plus.
Duo
Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson dent India with 3-fers
Archer picked 3/47 from his 10 overs. With this effort, the Englishman raced to 69 ODI wickets from 38 ODIs at 24.52.
As per Cricinfo, in 4 matches versus India, he owns 5 wickets at 38.2. 45 of Archer's 69 ODI scalps have come in home ODIs at 22.84.
On the other hand, Atkinson claimed 3/50 from 9 overs (1 maiden).
He now has 16 wickets from 12 matches at 36.06.
Versus India, he has 5 scalps from three matches.
Chase
How did England's chase pan out?
England lost openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell early on to be reduced to 8/2.
A 45-run stand between Root and Harry Brook followed.
Gurnoor Brar dismissed Brook before Root and Curran added a 41-run stand.
After Curran departed for 26, Root and Jos Buttler added 31 runs off 39 balls.
England were 125/5 with Buttler's dismissal.
Jacks joined talisman Root and they thwarted India with a gutsy 72-run stand.
Atkinson joined Root and they saw off the chase. Root remained stranded on 99*.
Ben
Ben Duckett records his maiden ODI duck versus India
England opener Duckett was out first ball versus India during England's chase of 234.
Playing his 36th ODI match, Duckett owns 1,388 runs at an average of 39.65.
Besides three centuries, he owns nine fifties.
As per Cricinfo, Duckett now has four ODI ducks. He also posted his maiden ODI duck versus India.
Duckett has played 5 matches against India and he owns 174 runs at 34.8 (50s: 1). Duckett also recorded his 2nd ODI duck at home.
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Duckett has one ODI duck each against these nations
As mentioned, Duckett recorded his maiden ODI duck versus India. His other three ODI ducks have come against the likes of Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies.
Root
Root slams his 47th ODI fifty
Playing his 191st ODI, Root missed out on his 21st hundred across 180 innings.
He instead struck his 47th fifty. He raced to 7,752 runs at an average of 50.66.
Root continues to be level on terms with Babar Azam and Saeed Anwar in terms of ODI hundreds (20 each).
Root's 99* came off 133 balls. He smashed nine fours.
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Root surpasses 1,000 ODI runs versus India
Root also attained another new milestone in ODIs.
Veteran Root surpassed 1,000 ODI runs against India. Playing his 27th ODI match versus India, Root now owns 1,026 runs at 51.3.
He has amassed three tons and six fifties.
As per Cricinfo, he is the 3rd Englishman after Ian Bell (1,163) and Kevin Pietersen (1,138) in terms of 1,000-plus ODI runs versus India.
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Root records his 23rd fifty on home soil
Root also clocked his 23rd half-century in ODIs on home soil. Playing his 98th ODI at home, Root has amassed 3,956 runs at an average of 51.37. Besides 10 tons, he now has 23 fifties.
Do you know?
5th successive fifty-plus score for Root in ODIs
Root slammed his 5th successive fifty-plus score in ODI cricket. Root, who owns unbeaten scores worth 76 and 99 in this series, managed 61, 75 and 111* in England's previous ODI assignment against Sri Lanka in Colombo (RPS).
Records
Root attains these feats
As per Cricbuzz, Root now owns the highest average is successful ODI chases (2000+ runs).
Highest average is successful ODI chases (2000+ runs)
102.71 MS Dhoni
91.59 Joe Root
89.07 Virat Kohli
82.77 AB de Villiers
73.86 Michael Clarke
Root also became the first England batter to be stranded on 99 in ODIs. He is also the 17th batter overall to attain this feat.
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Summary of IND bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah managed 1/45 from his 10 overs. Prasidh Krishna bowled 9.1 overs and claimed 1/52 (1 maiden). Gurnoor Brar bowled 10 overs and managed 2/67. Shivam Dube picked 1/32 from six overs. Axar Patel bowled 9 overs and he claimed 1/35 (1 maiden).