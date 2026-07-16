Virat Kohli becomes second player with 5,500 ODI runs overseas

As mentioned, Kohli is the second batter to have completed 5,500 ODI runs away from home.

He joined Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 5,518 runs in this regard for Sri Lanka and the ICC between 2000 and 2015.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ricky Ponting (5,090) and Sachin Tendulkar (5,065) are the only other batters with over 5,000 ODI runs overseas.