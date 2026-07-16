Virat Kohli becomes second player with 5,500 ODI runs overseas
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has raced to 5,500 ODI runs away from home (the opposition's home). Kohli reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. He attained the feat with his 27th run in the match. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 37-year-old became only the second player with over 5,500 ODI runs overseas. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Kohli joins this veteran batter
As mentioned, Kohli is the second batter to have completed 5,500 ODI runs away from home.
He joined Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 5,518 runs in this regard for Sri Lanka and the ICC between 2000 and 2015.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ricky Ponting (5,090) and Sachin Tendulkar (5,065) are the only other batters with over 5,000 ODI runs overseas.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Kohli, the legendary batter, has won India several momentous ODIs both on home and foreign soil.
The former Indian skipper raced to 5,500 overseas runs in his 126th appearance. His average of 53-plus is the best for a batter with over 4,000 runs in this regard (SR: 90-plus).
Kohli has 21 ODI tons away from home, the most for a batter.
Information
Second-most ODI runs
One of the most prolific batters, Kohli has the second-most runs in ODI history, only behind Tendulkar (18,426). The former is the only batter to have slammed over 50 centuries in the format.
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Shining in run-chases
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the only batter with over 2,000 ODI runs away from home in successful run-chases. Kohli, known to shine in chases, has 10 tons in this regard, the most by distance.