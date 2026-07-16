Ben Duckett records his maiden ODI duck versus India: Stats

Playing his 36th ODI match, Duckett owns 1,388 runs at an average of 39.65.

Besides three centuries, he owns nine fifties.

As per Cricinfo, Duckett now has four ODI ducks.

He also posted his maiden ODI duck versus India. Duckett has played 5 matches against India and he owns 174 runs at 34.8 (50s: 1).

Duckett also recorded his 2nd ODI duck at home.