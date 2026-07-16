Ben Duckett records his maiden ODI duck versus India: Stats
What's the story
England opener Ben Duckett was out first ball versus India during England's chase of 234 in the 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Duckett was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Notably, the southpaw nicked at a ball angling in across him on a good length. In order to feel for the ball, he derived an outside edge. England were 0/1 with his dismissal.
Numbers
4th ODI duck for Duckett
Playing his 36th ODI match, Duckett owns 1,388 runs at an average of 39.65.
Besides three centuries, he owns nine fifties.
As per Cricinfo, Duckett now has four ODI ducks.
He also posted his maiden ODI duck versus India. Duckett has played 5 matches against India and he owns 174 runs at 34.8 (50s: 1).
Duckett also recorded his 2nd ODI duck at home.
Information
Duckett has one ODI duck each against these nations
As mentioned, Duckett recorded his maiden ODI duck versus India. His other three ODI ducks have come against the likes of Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies.