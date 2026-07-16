Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's ODI runs tally versus England
What's the story
Veteran batter Virat Kohli has become the third-highest run-scorer in India-England ODIs. Kohli reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The 37-year-old surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on this elite list with his 54th run in the match. The tally is led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Kohli adds two fifty-plus stands versus England
Kohli walked in when India were 44/1.
Alongside Rohit Sharma, he added 60 runs for the 2nd wicket.
From 104/1, India were reduced to 111/3 before Kohli and Shreyas Iyer resurrected India's innings with a 67-run stand.
Kohli, who looked fluent during his time at the crease, fell to pacer Jofra Archer in the 32nd over. India were 178/4 with Kohli's dismissal.
Milestone
Kohli overtakes Tendulkar
Kohli's 65 off 66 balls had 8 fours.
As mentioned, Kohli overtook Tendulkar, who scored 1,455 ODI runs against England between 1990 and 2011.
The top two spots on this elite tally are held by MS Dhoni (1,546) and Yuvraj Singh (1,523), respectively.
Playing his 40th ODI against England, Kohli owns 1,467 runs at 40.75. His tally includes three tons and 11 half-centuries.
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Fourth Indian with this record
During his knock, Kohli also became the fourth Indian batter to complete 600 ODI runs against the English side in England. He joined Rahul Dravid (648), Tendulkar (639), and Dhoni (613) on this tally.
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A look at his ODI numbers
Kohli has the second-most runs in ODI history, only behind Tendulkar (18,426). The former is the only batter to have slammed over 50 centuries in the format. Kohli owns 14,867 runs from 313 ODIs (100s: 54, 50s: 78). He averages 58.53 in ODIs.