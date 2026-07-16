Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's ODI runs tally versus England

Kohli walked in when India were 44/1.

Alongside Rohit Sharma, he added 60 runs for the 2nd wicket.

From 104/1, India were reduced to 111/3 before Kohli and Shreyas Iyer resurrected India's innings with a 67-run stand.

Kohli, who looked fluent during his time at the crease, fell to pacer Jofra Archer in the 32nd over. India were 178/4 with Kohli's dismissal.