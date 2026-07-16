Shreyas Iyer hammers his 24th half-century in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
Indian cricket team's vice captain in ODIs, Shreyas Iyer, scored a valuable 71-ball 66 versus England in the 2nd ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Iyer walked out when India were 111/3 and he shared a 67-run stand alongside Virat Kohli for the 4th wicket. England hit back thereafter as India lost regular wickets to finally score 233/10 in 44 overs. Here's more.
Knock
A decent hand from Iyer
Iyer looked positive during his time at the crease.
Alongside Kohli, he resurrected India's innings and got them to a decent stage.
But once Kohli perished for 65, India lost wickets and failed to seize the initiative.
Iyer's presence helped India surpass 230 before he perished to pacer Gus Atkinson.
Iyer flirted with a ball outside off stump and was caught by Jos Buttler.
Runs
3rd ODI fifty against England
Iyer smashed two sixes and five fours.
He has raced to 3,136 runs from 85 ODIs (75 innings) at 46.11. He scored his 24th fifty (100s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, Iyer owns 292 runs versus England from 8 matches at 41.71. He clocked his 3rd ODI fifty.
In 34 away ODIs (home of opposition), Iyer has 1,176 runs at 40.55 (100s: 1, 50s: 11).
Do you know?
43rd fifty in List A cricket
Iyer recorded his 43rd fifty in List A cricket. He also has 15 hundreds under his belt. Playing his 173rd List A match (164 innings), Iyer has amassed 6,929 runs at 48-plus.