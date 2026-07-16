Shreyas Iyer hammers his 24th half-century in ODIs: Key stats

Iyer looked positive during his time at the crease.

Alongside Kohli, he resurrected India's innings and got them to a decent stage.

But once Kohli perished for 65, India lost wickets and failed to seize the initiative.

Iyer's presence helped India surpass 230 before he perished to pacer Gus Atkinson.

Iyer flirted with a ball outside off stump and was caught by Jos Buttler.