Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli surpass 8,000 partnership runs in internationals
What's the story
Indian cricket team duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli entered record books in international cricket. Rohit and Kohli breached the 8,000-run club in terms of partnership runs acoss formats for India. The duo attained the landmark during the 2nd ODI versus England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday. Kohli joined Rohit when India were 44/1 in the 8th over. Here's more.
Duo
Milestone achieve in 171 innings at 48-plus average
Rohit, who started watchfully versus England, built a 60-run stand alongside Kohli.
He managed 26 off 47 balls before Will Jacks dismissed him.
India were 104/2 when Rohit perished.
Playing their 171st inning together for India across formats, Rohit and Kohli own 8,028 runs at an average of 48.95.
Besides 27 fifty-run stands, the pair owns 26 century-plus partnerships as well.
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3rd pair to notch this record for India
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit and Kohli are just the 3rd Indian pair to cross 8,000 runs in internationals. Former legends Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar lead the show with 12,400 runs at 51.45. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid and Sachin are next with 11,037 runs at 47.98.