Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli surpass 8,000 partnership runs in internationals

Rohit, who started watchfully versus England, built a 60-run stand alongside Kohli.

He managed 26 off 47 balls before Will Jacks dismissed him.

India were 104/2 when Rohit perished.

Playing their 171st inning together for India across formats, Rohit and Kohli own 8,028 runs at an average of 48.95.

Besides 27 fifty-run stands, the pair owns 26 century-plus partnerships as well.