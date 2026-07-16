2nd ODI: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson dent India with 3-fers

Atkinson provided England the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Shubman Gill for 31 after he drove a half-volley straight to Ben Duckett at cover. India were 44/1.

After a 60-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Kohli followed by another 67-run stand between the latter and Shreyas Iyer, England hit back.

It was Archer, who dismissed the dangerous Kohli for 65.

Archer hit twice in the 35th over, dismissing Axar Patel and Shivam Dube off successive balls.

In the 44th over, Atkinson removed half-centurion Iyer and Prasidh Krishna as India perished for 233.