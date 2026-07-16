2nd ODI: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson dent India with 3-fers
What's the story
India suffered a major batting collapse in the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, the team was bowled out for a modest total of 233 runs in just 44 overs. The middle-order collapse was largely due to the impressive bowling performances by England's Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson, who picked up three wickets each.
Bowling prowess
Archer and Atkinson shine for England
Atkinson provided England the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Shubman Gill for 31 after he drove a half-volley straight to Ben Duckett at cover. India were 44/1.
After a 60-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Kohli followed by another 67-run stand between the latter and Shreyas Iyer, England hit back.
It was Archer, who dismissed the dangerous Kohli for 65.
Archer hit twice in the 35th over, dismissing Axar Patel and Shivam Dube off successive balls.
In the 44th over, Atkinson removed half-centurion Iyer and Prasidh Krishna as India perished for 233.
Numbers
Key numbers for the duo
Archer picked 3/47 from his 10 overs.
With this effort, the Englishman has raced to 69 ODI wickets from 38 ODIs at 24.52.
As per Cricinfo, in 4 matches versus India, he owns 5 wickets at 38.2.
45 of Archer's 69 ODI scalps have come in home ODIs at 22.84.
On the other hand, Atkinson claimed 3/50 from 9 overs (1 maiden).
He now has 16 wickets from 12 matches at 36.06. Versus India, he has 5 scalps from three matches.