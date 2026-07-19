Joe Root completes 4,000 runs in home ODIs: Key stats 

Playing his 99th ODI at home, Root has raced past 4,000 runs across 93 innings at an average of 51-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.

While Eoin Morgan (4,067) is the only other batter with 4,000 runs in the country, no other player has even 2,700 runs in this regard.

Root has also tallied the most ODI tons in England (10). He also owns 23 fifties.