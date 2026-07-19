Joe Root completes 4,000 runs in home ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
England's batting talisman Joe Root has completed 4,000 ODI runs at home. The veteran reached the milestone with his 44th run during the third and final ODI against India at Lord's. Having scored 76* and 99* in the first two games of this series, Root has been in the form of his life. He smashed another half-century, this time at Lord's.
Numbers
Root joins Morgan on this list
Playing his 99th ODI at home, Root has raced past 4,000 runs across 93 innings at an average of 51-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.
While Eoin Morgan (4,067) is the only other batter with 4,000 runs in the country, no other player has even 2,700 runs in this regard.
Root has also tallied the most ODI tons in England (10). He also owns 23 fifties.
Career
An average of 50-plus in ODIs
England's highest run-getter in the format, Root has overall scored nearly 7,800 runs at an impressive average of 50-plus.
His tally includes 20 hundreds and 47 fifties, as the strike rate goes over 87.
The batting great has scored over 500 ODI runs at Lord's at an average of 46-plus across 12 matches.
This includes four scores of 50 or more.