Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna completes 50 ODI wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna achieved a major career milestone by getting to 50 One-Day International (ODI) wickets. The achievement came during the third and final ODI against England at Lord's, London on July 19. Krishna entered the match needing two wickets to reach the landmark. He clocked figures worth 2/69 from 10 overs (2 maidens) and was the pick of the Indian bowlers in England's score of 387/3 in 50 overs. Here's more.
Match details
How Krishna reached the milestone
In the series decider, Krishna was brought into the attack in the middle of England's dominant opening partnership.
He struck first by dismissing Jacob Bethell for 91, caught by Rohit Sharma at deep square leg off a well-directed short delivery.
Later, he claimed his milestone 50th ODI wicket toward the end of England's innings by dismissing captain Harry Brook for 14.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Krishna got to 50 ODI wickets from 28 matches.
He averages a neat 26.62 with three four-fers and a fifer under his belt.
As per Cricinfo, 13 of his 50 ODI scalps have come versus England from 9 matches at 36.3.
Krishna has collected 33 ODI wickets at home, averaging 21.48. He owns three four-fers and a fifer.
16 of his wickets have come in away ODIs (home of opposition) at 36.18 (4w: 1).
In one neutral venue match, he clocked 1/43.