Rohit Sharma slams his 34th hundred in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
India's Rohit Sharma has smashed a superb century in the 3rd and final ODI against England at Lord's. Chasing a target of 388, Rohit and skipper Shubman Gill added an opening stand worth 147. After Gill's dismissal for 77, Virat Kohli joined Rohit, who got to his century in the 31st over. Rohit had earlier recorded scores worth 11 and 26 in this series.
Information
Rohit shows his mettle with the bat
Rohit grew into the contest as India's innings progressed. He picked the loose balls and dispatched them as India tried to set a platform rather than go attack from ball one. Rohit completed his fifty in the 21st over before accelerating to a hundred.
Record
Rohit and Gill add this partnership record for India (Lord's)
As per Cricbuzz, Rohit and Gill's 147-run stand is now the 2nd-highest for India at Lord's (any wicket).
Highest partnerships for India at Lord's in ODIs
169 Suresh Raina - MS Dhoni 2014 (5th wkt)
147 Rohit Sharma - Shubman Gill 2026 (1st wkt)
131*Rahul Dravid - Yuvraj Singh 2002 (5th wkt)
121 Yuvraj Singh - Mohammed Kaif 2002 (6th wkt)