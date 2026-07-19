Rohit Sharma slams his 34th hundred in ODI cricket: Stats

As per Cricbuzz, Rohit and Gill's 147-run stand is now the 2nd-highest for India at Lord's (any wicket).

Highest partnerships for India at Lord's in ODIs

169 Suresh Raina - MS Dhoni 2014 (5th wkt)

147 Rohit Sharma - Shubman Gill 2026 (1st wkt)

131*Rahul Dravid - Yuvraj Singh 2002 (5th wkt)

121 Yuvraj Singh - Mohammed Kaif 2002 (6th wkt)