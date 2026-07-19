Shubman Gill completes 1,000 away ODI runs: Decoding his stats

Gill unlocked 1,000 runs in his 26th appearance overseas. He has raced to 1,067 runs at 50.8.

His tally includes eight 50-plus scores, including a ton.

As per Cricinfo, Virat Kohli has the most runs in away ODIs for India (5,500-plus).

Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar managed 5,065 runs in away ODIs and follows Kohli.