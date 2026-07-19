Shubman Gill completes 1,000 away ODI runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Indian captain Shubman Gill has completed 1,000 away ODI runs (home of opposition). Gill reached the landmark in the 3rd ODI against England at Lord's. He attained the feat with his 10th run as India are chasing 388 to win. The Indian skipper scored a fine 80* in the series opener before retiring hurt with cramps. He managed 31 runs in the 2nd ODI.
Information
Gill scores a valiant 77 in Lord's ODI
Chasing a stiff target of 388 runs, Gill and Rohit Sharma built India's innings steadily. Openers Gill and Rohit added 147 runs before the former perished in the 25th over. England spinner Adil Rashid ended his stay. It was compact knock from Gill's blade.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Gill unlocked 1,000 runs in his 26th appearance overseas. He has raced to 1,067 runs at 50.8.
His tally includes eight 50-plus scores, including a ton.
As per Cricinfo, Virat Kohli has the most runs in away ODIs for India (5,500-plus).
Former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar managed 5,065 runs in away ODIs and follows Kohli.
Runs
20th ODI fifty from Gill's blade
In what has been a stellar career, Gill has racked up 3,379 runs from 67 ODIs at an average of 60.33. His tally includes a strike rate of over 100 (100.95).
He owns 9 tons and 20 half-centuries.
In home ODIs, Gill has amassed 1,868 runs from 32 games. He averages 66.71 (50s: 11, 100s: 6).
He also owns 444 runs across neutral venues.
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His performance against England
In 7 matches against England, Gill has scored 456 runs at an average of 76. He clocked his 4th ODI fifty against England (100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.