Ben Duckett smashes highest-ever ODI score at Lord's: Key stats

Bethell and Duckett took England past 100 runs within 16 overs.

While the former counter-attacked, Duckett completed his half-century off 64 balls, his second-slowest in ODIs.

Prasidh Krishna broke the 192-run partnership in the 31st over, but this didn't stop Duckett from completing his 108-ball ton.

Duckett, who added another century stand, this time with Joe Root, upped the ante before falling to Prince Yadav in the 44th over.