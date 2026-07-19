Ben Duckett smashes highest-ever ODI score at Lord's: Key stats
What's the story
England's Ben Duckett slammed an incredible ton against India in the 2nd ODI at Lord's. Duckett dominated the Indian bowling attack after the hosts elected to field. He added 192 runs for the opening wicket with Jacob Bethell before joining Joe Root. The former, who recorded a duck in his previous encounter, finished with the highest-ever ODI score at Lord's.
Knock
Duckett's defiant knock at Lord's
Bethell and Duckett took England past 100 runs within 16 overs.
While the former counter-attacked, Duckett completed his half-century off 64 balls, his second-slowest in ODIs.
Prasidh Krishna broke the 192-run partnership in the 31st over, but this didn't stop Duckett from completing his 108-ball ton.
Duckett, who added another century stand, this time with Joe Root, upped the ante before falling to Prince Yadav in the 44th over.
Information
Highest ever ODI score at Lord's
Duckett smashed 141 off 135 balls (18 fours and 1 six), now the highest-ever ODI score at Lord's. He surpassed Sir Vivian Richards, who slammed an unbeaten 138* in the 1979 World Cup final.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett raced to his fourth century in ODIs.
The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut in 2016, scored two tons against Australia and one against Ireland. Seven of his 13 fifty-plus scores have come at home.
During the knock, Duckett also raced past 1,400 runs in the format. From 37 ODIs, he averages over 42.