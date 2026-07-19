Lord's ODI: Bethell, Duckett set this partnership record against India
What's the story
England's opening pair of Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett put on a record-breaking 192-run partnership in the third ODI against India at Lord's. The stand is now the highest-ever for England against India in ODIs, surpassing Eoin Morgan and Joe Root's previous record of 186* at Leeds in 2018. This was also the first time a batting pair had scored over 150 runs for the first wicket at Lord's.
Match details
A historic stand at Lord's
Duckett and Bethell's partnership was also England's first 100-plus-run opening stand in ODIs at Lord's since Andrew Strauss and Steven Davies's 113 against Pakistan in September 2010.
The pair settled into their innings after a cautious start, with Bethell being lucky to survive a few close shaves.
They rotated the strike well and capitalized on India's inconsistent bowling attack, which included a four-pronged pace attack that failed to maintain disciplined lines and lengths.
Both batters shifted gears after getting settled as the scoring rate consistently went up.
Match outcome
Bethell falls nine runs short of century
Bethell, who was the more aggressive of the two openers, scored 91 off 93 balls before falling nine runs short of a century.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the youngster raced to his sixth half-century in ODIs (100: 1).
His innings was laced with elegant drives, pulls, and lofted shots.
Duckett, meanwhile, went on to hammer his maiden ODI hundred against India. Overall, this was his fourth ton (50s: 9).
Team changes
Bumrah misses 3rd ODI due to knee injury
India's bowling attack struggled without Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out due to a knee injury.
The BCCI had confirmed that Bumrah suffered an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff.
The team's bowling attack has looked fragile in his absence. Notably, the Lord's ODI is the series decider.