Lord's ODI: Bethell, Duckett set this partnership record against India

Duckett and Bethell's partnership was also England's first 100-plus-run opening stand in ODIs at Lord's since Andrew Strauss and Steven Davies's 113 against Pakistan in September 2010.

The pair settled into their innings after a cautious start, with Bethell being lucky to survive a few close shaves.

They rotated the strike well and capitalized on India's inconsistent bowling attack, which included a four-pronged pace attack that failed to maintain disciplined lines and lengths.

Both batters shifted gears after getting settled as the scoring rate consistently went up.