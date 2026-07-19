Jasprit Bumrah misses Lord's ODI against England: Here's why
What's the story
India will miss their match-winner, Jasprit Bumrah, in the third and final ODI against England at Lord's. While England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat, his counterpart Shubman Gill informed that Bumrah sustained a knee injury ahead of the match. This comes as a major blow as the visitors relied on Bumrah's impeccable new-ball spells in the first two games.
Changes
India's Playing XI
While Bumrah missed out, all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out ahead of the match.
Gill also announced the inclusion of KL Rahul, Prince Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh. India went in without all-rounder Shivam Dube.
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.
Form
Return to the format
Bumrah played the first two ODIs against England, taking 1/31 at Edgbaston and 1/45 at Sophia Gardens. His exploits with the new ball left England with no answers.
The Edgbaston game was his first in the format since the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia. He played the other two formats to manage his workload.
Career
A look at his career
During the series opener, Bumrah became the third-fastest Indian to complete 150 wickets in ODIs. He took 90 matches for the same.
Since his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has been a consistent performer across formats.
Arguably the best speedster at present, the right-arm seamer now has 151 wickets from 91 ODIs at an average of 23.74 (ER: 4.58).