Jasprit Bumrah misses Lord's ODI against England: Here's why

While Bumrah missed out, all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out ahead of the match.

Gill also announced the inclusion of KL Rahul, Prince Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh. India went in without all-rounder Shivam Dube.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.