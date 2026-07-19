Virat Kohli completes 1,500 ODI runs versus England: Key stats

Playing his 41st ODI against England, Kohli surpassed 1,500 runs. He has 1,541 runs at an average of 41.64, as per Cricinfo.

His tally includes three tons and 12 half-centuries.

MS Dhoni (1,546) and Yuvraj Singh (1,523) are the other Indian batters in this club.

Overall, Kohli is now among the eight batters with 1,500-plus ODI runs against the Brits.