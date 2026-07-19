Virat Kohli completes 1,500 ODI runs versus England: Key stats
What's the story
Batting talisman Virat Kohli has scripted yet another milestone by becoming the third Indian to complete 1,500 ODI runs versus England. The milestone was reached with his 33rd run in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series at the iconic Lord's. Kohli, who scored a 65-run knock in the 2nd ODI, managed a 60-ball 74. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Kohli puts in a shift with 74 runs
Kohli shone with a pivotal stand alongside Rohit Sharma for the 2nd wicket, adding 113 runs off 86 balls. Notably, once Rohit perished for 138, Kohli and Ishan Kishan added 44 runs before England hit back with wickets. Kohli too perished against Sam Curran.
Elite list
Kohli joins these names with 1,500 runs against England
Playing his 41st ODI against England, Kohli surpassed 1,500 runs. He has 1,541 runs at an average of 41.64, as per Cricinfo.
His tally includes three tons and 12 half-centuries.
MS Dhoni (1,546) and Yuvraj Singh (1,523) are the other Indian batters in this club.
Overall, Kohli is now among the eight batters with 1,500-plus ODI runs against the Brits.
Feat
Kohli equals Sangakkara in terms of this record against England
Kohli has tallied 15 50-plus ODI scores against England. He equaled former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (15) in this regard.
Meanwhile, Kohli now owns 1,500-plus ODI runs against six nations.
Most of his runs have come versus Sri Lanka (2,652).
Kohli further has 2,525 runs versus Australia, 2,261 versus West Indies, 1, 897 runs versus New Zealand, and 1,806 against South Africa.
Career
Kohli smashes his 79th fifty in ODIs
Coming to his overall ODI stats, Kohli has scored 14,941 runs across 314 matches at 58.49, the second-most in the format after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).
Kohli is also the only player to have scored 50-plus centuries in the format (100s: 54, 50s: 79).
Across 36 matches in England, Kohli has scored over 1,493 runs at an average of 51.48 (100s: 1, 50s: 14).
Do you know?
Kohli attains this massive partnership record alongside Rohit
Rohit and Kohli added their 21st century-plus stand in ODIs. It's now the 2nd-highest tally in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar - Sourav Ganguly (26). Rohit and Kohli surpassed former Sri Lankan duo T Dilshan - Sangakkara (20).