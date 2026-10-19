AIIMS Gorakhpur suspends 12 resident doctors, 6 interns, after clash

The trouble started when a birthday party among students escalated, leading to two constables from Cantt police station, who were passing through the area in plain clothes, being allegedly assaulted.

Eight students were detained overnight but later released on bail.

In response, AIIMS is tightening hostel rules: students now have to check in with wardens at night and leaving the hostel after 11pm without prior permission was prohibited.

Executive Director Dr. Vibha Dutta said these steps are meant to keep things safe and disciplined for everyone.