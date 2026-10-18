ODI Tri-Series 2026: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in opener

Pakistan, asked to bat, lost Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman to Dilshan Madushanka in the first powerplay.

However, Babar Azam and Saad Baig then added a 74-run stand to steady the ship. Malinga then chipped in to remove the two in successive overs.

With Pakistan nearing a collapse at 118/4, Hasan Nawaz and Salman Agha added 97 runs.