AIIMS New Delhi finds PM2.5 PM10 cross placenta, harm pregnancies
A fresh study from AIIMS, New Delhi, just dropped some eye-opening news: air pollution isn't just bad for your lungs; it can mess with pregnancies too.
Published on June 8, 2026, researchers found that tiny particles (PM2.5 and PM10) actually cross the placenta, causing inflammation and stress that disrupt how it works.
This can lead to problems like low birth weight and preeclampsia.
Lead and cadmium detected in placenta
The team also spotted toxic metals (think lead and cadmium) in placental tissue, meaning these pollutants can reach the fetus.
Pollution was shown to interfere with a key gene for fetal growth (IGFBP3), and mothers exposed to more PM2.5 had higher pregnancy complications.
Animal studies backed this up — offspring were smaller and had abnormal placentas after exposure.
Subhradip Karmakar urges reducing air pollution
Subhradip Karmakar summed it up: Reducing air pollution is crucial to protect fetal development and prevent pregnancy complications.
The message? Clean air isn't just about breathing easy — it's about giving babies a healthier start.