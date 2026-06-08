AIIMS New Delhi finds PM2.5 PM10 cross placenta, harm pregnancies India Jun 08, 2026

A fresh study from AIIMS, New Delhi, just dropped some eye-opening news: air pollution isn't just bad for your lungs; it can mess with pregnancies too.

Published on June 8, 2026, researchers found that tiny particles (PM2.5 and PM10) actually cross the placenta, causing inflammation and stress that disrupt how it works.

This can lead to problems like low birth weight and preeclampsia.