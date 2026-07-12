AIIMS sends final forensic report on Twisha Sharma to CBI
India
AIIMS in Delhi has sent its final forensic report to the CBI about the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her Bhopal home earlier this year.
After her family raised doubts about the initial investigation, a second postmortem was ordered.
This new report is expected to be a big piece of the puzzle for investigators.
Gymnastics belt tissue matches neck marks
The report confirms that skin tissue from a gymnastics belt matches the marks on Sharma's neck, clearing up questions about what was used.
It also covers key details.
AIIMS officials say their findings are scientifically sound and meant to help move the case forward.