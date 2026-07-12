AIIMS sends final forensic report on Twisha Sharma to CBI India Jul 12, 2026

AIIMS in Delhi has sent its final forensic report to the CBI about the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her Bhopal home earlier this year.

After her family raised doubts about the initial investigation, a second postmortem was ordered.

This new report is expected to be a big piece of the puzzle for investigators.