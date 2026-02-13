AIIMS to start India's 1st face transplant program

To get ready, doctors at AIIMS held a hands-on cadaver workshop this week, practicing donor skin harvesting and collaborating with experts from different medical fields. There's also a partnership brewing with Harvard Medical School to bring in international expertise.

Around 80 face transplants have been reported worldwide

Face transplants use tissue from brain-dead donors to restore both looks and basic functions like eating or speaking.

It's a super complex surgery that means lifelong medication for recipients.

So far, around 80 face transplants have been reported worldwide—mostly in the US and Europe.

AIIMS has not announced a timeline for treating patients.