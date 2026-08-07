AIMIM corporator Matin Patel arrested for allegedly hiding Nida Khan
India
Matin Patel, an AIMIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly hiding Nida Khan, a former TCS employee accused of forcing religious conversion and harassment at the company's Nashik unit.
Patel landed in trouble after skipping multiple court summonses, which led to a warrant and his detention.
Police probe 9 alleged TCS conversions
Police are now digging into nine cases linked to the alleged forced conversions at TCS.
After the accusations surfaced, TCS suspended the employees involved in the case, saying it has zero tolerance for harassment.
Khan was granted bail last month due to her pregnancy but is still under investigation.
Officials also started bulldozing Patel's home and office as part of their probe.