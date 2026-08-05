Shakib Al Hasan's house attacked hours after Hasina's Delhi presser
What's the story
A petrol bomb was thrown at the ancestral home of former Bangladesh cricket captain and ex-Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan in Magura town on Wednesday night. The attack occurred around 8:45pm local time in the Keshabmor area. "Several miscreants threw brick chips at the house and vandalized windows. They also tried to set the house on fire," the officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station told The Daily Star.
Presser
Not immediately clear who was involved in the attack
The OC stated that it was not immediately clear who was involved in the attack. He stated that police were deployed around the residence after the incident.
The attack occurred hours after Shakib participated in a media interaction addressed by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia hosted the event in New Delhi today.
Press conference
Hasina's virtual press conference
In her virtual press conference, Hasina announced her plans to return to Bangladesh in December. She said she was willing to face arrest or death in her bid to restore democracy in the country.
"My return is not about power, it's about putting Bangladesh back on track of development, secularism and prosperity," she said.
"They may put me in jail or kill me," but "I will go back home to be with my people," she said.
Exile and appeal
Hasina in India
Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, after her government collapsed amid anti-government protests.
A Dhaka tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia last November for alleged crimes against humanity during the protests.
Bangladesh has since sought her extradition from India.
In her press conference, she appealed to the international community to support Bangladesh's struggle for democracy and justice.