Decoding the Indian pacers with 160 kph potential

Mayank Yadav holds the record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to bowl the 2nd-fastest delivery by an Indian.

He clocked a 156.7 kph delivery while playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

Mayank, who has been plagued by injuries, recently made a return to international cricket.

He picked 5 wickets for India against Zimbabwe in the T20I series.