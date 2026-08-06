Decoding the Indian pacers with 160 kph potential
What's the story
For decades, India have produced fast bowlers capable of troubling the world's best, but the elusive 160 kph barrier remains unconquered. A new generation of express pacers, armed with improved fitness, biomechanics and fearless intent, has reignited hopes of achieving that milestone. Here is a closer look at the Indian bowlers who possess the pace, potential and attributes to clock 160 kph.
#1
Mayank Yadav has the attributes to make it count
Mayank Yadav holds the record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to bowl the 2nd-fastest delivery by an Indian.
He clocked a 156.7 kph delivery while playing for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.
Mayank, who has been plagued by injuries, recently made a return to international cricket.
He picked 5 wickets for India against Zimbabwe in the T20I series.
#2
Ashok Sharma has plenty of promise
India handed Ashok Sharma his international cap recently against Zimbabwe. He played 2 matches and picked one wicket.
A rising 24-year-old pacer, Ashok has done a reasonable job across formats in domestic cricket.
He has the credentials to bowl serious pace. In the IPL 2026 season, he clocked a 154.2 kph delivery for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.
It's the third-fastest ball among Indians.
Information
Umran Malik will need to bounce back
Umran Malik holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian in the IPL. He clocked 157 kph for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals in 2022. His white-ball exploits for India ended in 2023. Injuries curtailed the 26-year-old's growth. Umran needs a breather.