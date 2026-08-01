WTC 2025-27: Pakistan rise to 8th spot after WI win

Pakistan had lost the first Test by 90 runs but managed to level the series with this win.

It was Pakistan's first overseas Test victory since beating Sri Lanka in July 2023. Pakistan managed to break an eight-match losing streak - their longest in away Tests.

West Indies had posted a total of 344 runs in their first innings while Pakistan managed to score 387 runs, taking a lead of 43 runs.

In their second innings, West Indies were bowled out for just 117 runs before Pakistan claimed a win.