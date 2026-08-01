WTC 2025-27: Pakistan rise to 8th spot after WI win
What's the story
Pakistan have climbed a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after defeating West Indies by eight wickets in the second and final Test of a two-match series. The victory came at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad on Wednesday. Pakistan chased down a target of 75 runs after bowling out West Indies for 117 runs in the match's 3rd innings. Pakistan scored 77/2 with Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam unbeaten on 24 each.
Series details
Pakistan level series with an 8-wicket win
Pakistan had lost the first Test by 90 runs but managed to level the series with this win.
It was Pakistan's first overseas Test victory since beating Sri Lanka in July 2023. Pakistan managed to break an eight-match losing streak - their longest in away Tests.
West Indies had posted a total of 344 runs in their first innings while Pakistan managed to score 387 runs, taking a lead of 43 runs.
In their second innings, West Indies were bowled out for just 117 runs before Pakistan claimed a win.
Current standings
Pakistan rise to 8th spot in standings
After the win, Pakistan now have two wins in six matches (L4) and a PCT of 22.22 in ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. They are currently placed eighth in the nine-team table.
Meanwhile, West Indies are 9th with two wins, 8 defeats and two draws from 12 matches (PCT 20.83).
Australia lead the standings with seven wins in eight matches and a PCT of 87.50.
South Africa and New Zealand follow at second and third place with PCTs of 75.00 and 72.22 respectively.