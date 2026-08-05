Pakistan beat West Indies in 2nd Test, level series: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan ended their three-year wait for an overseas Test victory by defeating the West Indies by eight wickets. The historic win came in the second Test match of the series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Abdullah Shafique played a key role in the victory with his unbeaten 160-run knock in the match's 2nd innings. Meanwhile, Sajid Khan was solid with his eight scalps across two innings. This was Pakistan's first away Test win in three years.
Match highlights
Summary of the contest
West Indies scored 344 in the 1st innings with Justin Greaves and Roston Chase hammering fifties.
In response, Pakistan posted a total of 387 runs in the 2nd innings, with Shafique remaining unbeaten at 160.
This gave the Babar Azam-led team a 43-run lead over the West Indies.
The match was further tilted in favor of Pakistan when spinner Sajid took four wickets alongside Usman Ali as WI folded for 117.
Kavem Hodge was WI's top scorer with 34.
In the 4th innings, Pakistan managed 77/2 while chasing 75.
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Series ends 1-1
WI claimed the first encounter by a margin of 90 runs as Pakistan collapsed in the 4th innings. And now, Pakistan's 8-wicket win ensured a 1-1 draw in this two-match series.
Greaves
Justin Greaves shines versus Pakistan, completes 1,000 Test runs
WI all-rounder Greaves scored 73 in the 1st innings. During his stay, Greaves went past 1,000 Test runs.
Greaves' knock was laced with nine fours.
Greaves, who scored a 32-ball 3 in his side's 2nd outing, has amassed 1,006 runs from 18 matches at 33.53.
He owns 2 fifties and three hundreds.
While he has clocked 507 runs in home Tests, the all-rounder owns 499 runs in away games at 31.18.
Chase
Roston Chase slams his 12th fifty; surpasses 1,500 home runs
Chase, who was dismissed for 10 and 8 in the series opener, smashed 11 fours en route to his 126-ball 70 in WI's first innings.
The all-rounder smoked his 12th Test fifty as he also owns six hundreds.
In his side's 2nd outing, Chase managed a 45-ball 17.
He has amassed 2,808 runs from 61 matches (112 innings) at 26.
Chase also went past 1,500 runs in home Test matches. He owns 1,565 runs from 28 matches (100s: 5, 50s: 5).
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6,000 runs in First-Class cricket
With his 45th run in the 1st innings, Chase completed the milestone of 6,000 Test runs. Across 119 matches in the format, the veteran has now got to 6,042 runs at an average of over 33. He has 31 fifties (100s: 12).
Azan Awais
Pakistan's Azan Awais hammers his second 50-plus Test score
In response to WI's 344, Pakistan opener Azan Awais slammed a half-century.
He scored a superb 55, notching his second 50-plus score in Test cricket.
Awais smoked 11 fours during his 71-ball 55.
Awais backed his 55 with a score of 18 in the 4th innings.
The southpaw, who was dismissed for 0 & 3 in the series opener, has now raced to 228 Test runs.
Earlier this year, Awais became the 14th Pakistani batter with a hundred on Test debut.
Shafique
Shafique slams his sixth hundred for Pakistan
Shafique scored a powerful 160* in the 2nd innings. His knock had 15 fours and three sixes from 323 balls.
Notably, he was unbeaten on 107 at end of Day 2. He remained unscathed with Pakistan managing 387 after being 266/2.
In the 4th innings, he smashed an unbeaten 24 off 51 balls.
In 25 matches, Shafique now owns 1,794 runs at 41.72. He has hit six hundreds and as many fifties.
Do you know?
Sixth fifty-plus score for Shafique in away matches
As per Cricinfo, Shafique recorded his sixth fifty-plus score in away matches (home of opposition). He owns three tons and three fifties. From 10 matches, he has amassed 861 runs at an average of 57.4.
Do you know?
4th-highest score by a Pakistan batter against WI (away)
Shafique now owns the 4th-highest score by a Pakistan batter against the Windies in away matches. His 160* is behind the likes of Hanif Mohammad (337 in Bridgetown), Wazir Mohammad (189 in Port of Spain) and Majod Khan (167 in Georgetown).
Babar
Babar Azam shines for Pakistan once again
Babar scored 88 runs in the 2nd innings. He was part of a solid 183-run stand alongside Shafique for the 3rd wicket.
He walked back for 88 off 147 balls, having smoked 10 fours and a six.
Babar recorded his 33rd fifty and also owns nine tons.
He struck his seventh fifty against WI in the longest format.
In the 4th innings, Babar managed 24* off 30 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 2).
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Babar races to 4,674 runs in Tests
In 64 matches (118 innings), Babar has posted 4,674 runs at 43.68. As per Cricinfo, 657 of his runs have come from 10 matches against WI at 38.64. Meanwhile, in 36 away matches (66 innings), Babar has piled up 2,381 runs at 40.35 (100s: 2, 50s: 21).
Warrican
Jomel Warrican claims his third Test fifer against Pakistan
In Pakistan's score of 387 in the match's 2nd innings, WI spinner Jomel Warrican claimed a brilliant six-wicket haul as the visitors lost their final four wickets for 17 runs.
Warrican's 46 overs resulted in six wickets and 112 runs (8 maidens).
Each of his three Test fifers has come against Pakistan, as per Cricinfo.
The first two came in the away series last year. Among WI bowlers, only the legendary Courtney Walsh owns more fifers against the opposition (3).
Records
More records for Warrican
Warrican's 6/112 became the third-best Test figures by a WI bowler against Pakistan.
Having claimed 7/32 in Multan last year, the star bowler also takes the second spot on this list.
Devendra Bishoo's 8/49 in the 2016 Dubai match tops this list.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the first fifer by any West Indies spinner at home since Roston Chase's 8/60 against England in 2019.
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84 wickets for Warrican in WI colors
Warrican, who managed 0/38 from 11.3 overs in the 4th innings owns 84 wickets from 25 matches. He also boasts a match haul of 10 wickets. The spinner, who claimed his maiden fifer in home Tests, now has 19 wickets across nine games in the Caribbean islands.
Usman
Usman races to 198 wickets in FC cricket
In WI's score of 117/10 in the 3rd innings, Usman bowled 19.1 overs and bagged 4/39. He clocked 4 maidens.
Earlier, he claimed 2/80 in the 1st innings.
With six wickets in the contest, Usman opened his account for Pakistan.
From 2 matches, he has six scalps at 25.66.
As per Cricinfo, this was Usman's 55th First-Class match. From 89 innings, he now owns 198 wickets. He picked up his 15th four-fer in FC cricket.
Sajid
Successive four-fers for Sajid
Sajid bowled 12 overs and claimed 4/32. He bowled 2 maidens.
Earlier in the 1st innings, he managed 4/85 from 32.4 overs.
With eight wickets in the contest, Sajid has picked 77 wickets from 16 matches at 28.81. He owns six four-fers (5w: 4).
Versus WI, the ace spinner has bagged 23 wickets from 3 matches at 16.17.
Meanwhile, in 7 away matches (home of opposition), Sajid has bagged 33 wickets at 24.72.
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Sajid has amassed 386 scalps in FC cricket
Sajid has amassed 386 scalps in FC cricket. Playing his 94th FC match, Sajid averages 26-plus. He has 16 four-wicket hauls in the format in addition to 24 five-wicket hauls.
Records
Key records as Pakistan end four-Test losing streak
As per Cricbuzz, Pakistan ended a four-Test losing streak with this win over WI.
It was also their first overseas Test victory since beating Sri Lanka in July 2023.
Pakistan managed to break an eight-match losing streak - their longest in away Tests.
In 10 WI-PAK series on Windies soil, this was the 5th drawn affair.
WI have not won a Test series against Pakistan since 2000.