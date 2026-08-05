Pakistan beat West Indies in 2nd Test, level series: Stats

West Indies scored 344 in the 1st innings with Justin Greaves and Roston Chase hammering fifties.

In response, Pakistan posted a total of 387 runs in the 2nd innings, with Shafique remaining unbeaten at 160.

This gave the Babar Azam-led team a 43-run lead over the West Indies.

The match was further tilted in favor of Pakistan when spinner Sajid took four wickets alongside Usman Ali as WI folded for 117.

Kavem Hodge was WI's top scorer with 34.

In the 4th innings, Pakistan managed 77/2 while chasing 75.