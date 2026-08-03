2nd Test: Roston Chase scripts landmarks with 70 vs Pakistan

West Indies were at a precarious 173/5 when skipper Chase arrived to bat in the final session of Day 1.

He batted well alongside Greaves (73) and returned unbeaten on 36. The duo added 96 runs in total to power the hosts.

While Greaves could only add nine runs to his overnight score on Day 2 morning, Chase continued to challenge Pakistan bowlers.

He operated with great intent and took his side past 300. The WI skipper eventually fell to Ubaid Shah.