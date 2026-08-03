2nd Test: Roston Chase scripts landmarks with 70 vs Pakistan
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team has posted a solid total of 344/10 while batting first in the second Test against Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. This is the highest score of the ongoing series so far. The hosts added 105 runs to their overnight score on Day 2, thanks to half-centuries from Justin Greaves and Roston Chase. The latter scored 70 runs and went past several milestones during the course. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Match highlights
Solid partnerships in West Indies innings
West Indies were at a precarious 173/5 when skipper Chase arrived to bat in the final session of Day 1.
He batted well alongside Greaves (73) and returned unbeaten on 36. The duo added 96 runs in total to power the hosts.
While Greaves could only add nine runs to his overnight score on Day 2 morning, Chase continued to challenge Pakistan bowlers.
He operated with great intent and took his side past 300. The WI skipper eventually fell to Ubaid Shah.
Career
12th Test fifty for Chase
Chase, who was dismissed for 10 and 8 in the series opener, smashed 11 fours en route to his 126-ball 70.
The all-rounder smoked his 12th Test fifty as he also owns six hundreds, as per Cricinfo.
Chase's career-best 194 came against Sri Lanka a few weeks back.
He has now raced to 2,791 runs across 61 matches at an average of 26.08.
679 of his runs have come across 10 Tests against Pakistan at 39.94 (50s: 4, 100s: 2).
Feat
1,500 runs in home Tests
During his stay, Chase also went past 1,500 runs in home Test matches.
Playing his 28th home Test, Chase has amassed 1,548 runs at 35.18.
He has five tons and as many fifties in this regard.
Meanwhile, Chase has also claimed 96 wickets with his off-spin, at 48.97 (5W: 4, 4W: 4).
Information
6,000 runs in First-Class cricket
With his 45th run, Chase completed the milestone of 6,000 Test runs. Across 119 matches in the format, the veteran has now completed 6,025 runs at an average of over 33. This was his 31st fifty (100s: 12). He has also claimed 209 wickets in the format at 35.34.