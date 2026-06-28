1st Test, Roston Chase slams 194 versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
West Indies Test skipper Roston Chase smashed a brilliant 194 versus Sri Lanka in the 1st clash at North Sound, Antigua. Chase, who batted with supremacy, missed out on a double-hundred. Notably, Amir Jangoo and Chase were instrumental in taking West Indies to a score of 271/5 at stumps on Day 2. And on Day 3, they took WI to 356/5 at lunch and then 492/5 at tea. Jangoo was finally dismissed after tea for 233. Chase then fell for 194 with WI being 625/8.
Match progression
Jangoo and Chase deflate the Lankans
West Indies had a good start on Day 2 with openers John Campbell and Brandon King adding 58 for the first wicket. However, they were reduced to 97/2 when Jangoo came in. WI were 102/3 next before Joshua da Silva joined Jangoo and the pair put on 52 runs. WI were reduced to 168/5 next as Chase came in and supported Jangoo. The duo of Jangoo and Chase put up a solid resistance as they went on to dominate Day 3. They ended up with a 401-run stand to deflate the Lankans. Chase added 30 and 26-run stands thereafter before perishing to Sonal Dinusha.
Do you know?
Jangoo and Chase post these partnership records
Jangoo and Chase's 401- stand for the 6th wicket is now the highest in WI-SL matches and also the first stand with 300-plus runs. Meanwhile, this became the 2nd-highest stand for West Indies in their Test cricket history (any wicket). Gary Sobers, CC Hunte managed 446 runs for the 2nd wicket against Pakistan in 1958.