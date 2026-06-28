1st Test, Roston Chase slams 194 versus Sri Lanka: Stats

Match progression

Jangoo and Chase deflate the Lankans

West Indies had a good start on Day 2 with openers John Campbell and Brandon King adding 58 for the first wicket. However, they were reduced to 97/2 when Jangoo came in. WI were 102/3 next before Joshua da Silva joined Jangoo and the pair put on 52 runs. WI were reduced to 168/5 next as Chase came in and supported Jangoo. The duo of Jangoo and Chase put up a solid resistance as they went on to dominate Day 3. They ended up with a 401-run stand to deflate the Lankans. Chase added 30 and 26-run stands thereafter before perishing to Sonal Dinusha.