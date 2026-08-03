Justin Greaves shines versus Pakistan, completes 1,000 Test runs

As per Cricinfo, Greaves has raced to his second fifty across 18 Test matches. He also owns three tons.

The all-rounder made headlines with a historic 202* in the fourth innings of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand last year.

Greaves has now raced to 1,003 runs at an average of 34.58.

132 of his runs have come across seven innings against Pakistan at 18.85 (50: 1).

While he has clocked 504 runs in home Tests at 38.76, the batter has 499 runs in away games at 31.18.