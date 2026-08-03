Justin Greaves shines versus Pakistan, completes 1,000 Test runs
What's the story
Justin Greaves made his bat talk against Pakistan in the second and final Test match at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. The West Indies all-rounder made a brilliant 73 in the first innings amid tough circumstances. Greaves was brilliant on Day 1, having scored an unbeaten 64. However, he could not add much to his tally on Day 2 morning. During his stay, Greaves went past 1,000 Test runs. Here we present his stats.
Knock
Greaves's innings bolsters West Indies's total
Greaves's innings was a testament to his calm demeanor under pressure.
He helped West Indies recover from a difficult position after they were reduced to 120/4 in the afternoon session.
Greaves joined forces with Shai Hope (29) as the duo rescued the hosts with a 53-run stand.
Along with captain Roston Chase, Greaves also formed a crucial sixth-wicket partnership worth 96 runs before falling to Ali Usman.
Greaves made 73 off 150 balls, a knock laced with nine fours.
Career
A look at Greaves's stats
As per Cricinfo, Greaves has raced to his second fifty across 18 Test matches. He also owns three tons.
The all-rounder made headlines with a historic 202* in the fourth innings of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand last year.
Greaves has now raced to 1,003 runs at an average of 34.58.
132 of his runs have come across seven innings against Pakistan at 18.85 (50: 1).
While he has clocked 504 runs in home Tests at 38.76, the batter has 499 runs in away games at 31.18.
Bowling
Historic spell in previous game
The opener of the ongoing series saw Greaves become the first bowler in Test history to bowl five consecutive wicket-maidens.
He ended with match-winning figures of 5/27 in 11 overs in the second innings, picking all his wickets in five consecutive maidens without conceding a single run.
This was Greaves's maiden Test fifer. He currently owns 31 wickets at 29.03.