Shai Hope goes past 2,500 Test runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
West Indies ended the first day's play at 239/5 in the second Test against Pakistan. The match is being played at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. While Justin Greaves's unbeaten 64 headlined the play on the rain-hit day, Shai Hope also scored a vital 29. With his 26th run, the latter went past 2,500 runs in Test cricket. Here we look at his stats and records.
Partnership details
Hope & Greaves lead West Indies's fightback
WI were placed at 91/3 when Hope arrived to bat.
As Amir Jangoo (26) also threw away his start, the team was further reduced to 120/4.
Hope then joined forces with Greaves, who had a stellar outing with the ball in West Indies's first Test victory last week.
The duo forged a crucial fifth-wicket partnership of 53 runs before Hope fell to Mohammad Ali.
The keeper-batter was watchful during his stay but also played some fine shots.
Career
Five tons in Test cricket
Hope's 29 off 68 balls was laced with three fours and a six.
The 32-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2015, has now raced to 2,503 runs at an average of 28.12 across 49 games.
He has slammed eight fifties besides five tons.
As per Cricinfo, Hope now owns 332 runs from six matches against Pakistan at 30.18 (50s: 2).
Notably, he made a match-winning 92 off 182 balls in the series opener.
Dissection
Over 1,000 runs in home Tests
The opening game also saw Hope go past 1,000 runs in home Tests.
Across 23 home matches, the batter has now raced to 1,030 runs at an average of 24.52.
He has struck four fifties and a ton in these games.
Four of his five Test tons have come in 24 away (home of opposition) games. He has 1,408 runs in this regard at 32 (50s: 3).
The remaining 65 runs have come in two neutral matches at 21.66.