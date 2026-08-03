Shai Hope goes past 2,500 Test runs: Decoding his stats 

WI were placed at 91/3 when Hope arrived to bat.

As Amir Jangoo (26) also threw away his start, the team was further reduced to 120/4.

Hope then joined forces with Greaves, who had a stellar outing with the ball in West Indies's first Test victory last week.

The duo forged a crucial fifth-wicket partnership of 53 runs before Hope fell to Mohammad Ali.

The keeper-batter was watchful during his stay but also played some fine shots.