Sajid Khan claims his fifth four-fer in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's bowlers, led by off-spinner Sajid Khan, dismissed the West Indies for 344 runs in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Test at Queen's Park Oval. The Caribbean side resumed their innings from an overnight score of 239/5 but failed to capitalize. Despite a solid start, they couldn't extend their lead as Pakistan's bowlers struck consistently during the morning session. Sajid was Pakistan's top wicket-taker with four scalps. Here we look at his spell and stats.
Bowling strategy
Sajid carries out the damage control
Sajid made his first strike on the opening day, trapping Kavem Hodge for 10.
Day 2 morning saw him play a key role in cleaning up the tail with his accurate off-spin.
He maintained disciplined lines and lengths, preventing West Indies batters from making significant contributions.
Each of the final three wickets went to his credit as the 32-year-old finished with 4/85 from 32.4 overs.
Career
A look at Sajid's stats
Sajid has now raced to 73 Test scalps for Pakistan in what is his 16th match.
He averages 29.95 with the help of five four-fers and four fifers.
19 of his wickets have come across five innings against WI at 17.89 (4W: 3, 5W: 1).
Meanwhile, the spinner now has 29 wickets from seven away Tests at 27.03.
As per Cricinfo, Sajid boasts 382 wickets in First-Class cricket from 94 games at 26-plus (5W: 24, 4W: 15).
Stats
Vital 70s from West Indies duo
Justin Greaves was the top scorer for the West Indies with a gritty 73 off 150 balls.
He showed patience and resilience, stabilizing his team's innings after early wickets.
Captain Roston Chase also contributed significantly with a valuable 70 from 126 balls.
Their partnership of 96 runs was vital in taking WI's score past 300.