Sajid Khan claims his fifth four-fer in Test cricket: Stats 

Sajid has now raced to 73 Test scalps for Pakistan in what is his 16th match.

He averages 29.95 with the help of five four-fers and four fifers.

19 of his wickets have come across five innings against WI at 17.89 (4W: 3, 5W: 1).

Meanwhile, the spinner now has 29 wickets from seven away Tests at 27.03.

As per Cricinfo, Sajid boasts 382 wickets in First-Class cricket from 94 games at 26-plus (5W: 24, 4W: 15).