2nd Test: Pakistan's Ali Usman and Sajid Khan floor WI
What's the story
Pakistan have taken a significant stronghold in the second and final Test against hosts West Indies in Trinidad. West Indies were folded for 117 runs in the 3rd innings, handing Pakistan a target of 75 to win the match on Day 4. For visitors Pakistan, bowlers Ali Usman and Sajid Khan shared eight wicket between them to rule the roost. Here are further details.
Batting woes
West Indies struggle to cope with pressure
The West Indies struggled with their batting in the 3rd innings on a wearing pitch.
They lost six wickets in the final session of the third day, allowing Pakistan to take control of the match.
The hosts had a lead of 60 runs at one stage but couldn't hold on to it as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
It put them in a tough spot before they crumbled in Session 1 on Day 4.
Bowling brilliance
Pakistan's bowlers exploit the conditions
Usman and Sajid made the most of the deteriorating pitch conditions.
On Day 3, Sajid dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul after a 40-run opening stand.
He then castled Amir Jangoo to leave WI reeling at 62/2.
Usman then got Kavem Hodge's wicket before Sajid sent back Shai Hope. West Indies were 99/4 with Hope's dismissal.
Sajid trumped Jayden Seales with Usman getting Roston Chase as WI were reduced to 103/6.
On Day 4, Roach and Shamar Joseph to complete his four-fer.
Usman
Usman races to 198 wickets in FC cricket
Usman bowled 19.1 overs and bagged 4/39. He clocked 4 maidens.
Earlier, he claimed 2/80 in the 1st innings.
With six wickets in the contest, Usman opened his account for Pakistan. From 2 matches, he has six scalps at 25.66.
As per Cricinfo, this was Usman's 55th First-Class match. From 89 innings, he now owns 198 wickets.
He picked up his 15th four-fer in FC cricket.
Sajid
Successive four-fers for Sajid
Sajid bowled 12 overs and claimed 4/32. He bowled 2 maidens.
Earlier in the 1st innings, he managed 4/85 from 32.4 overs.
With eight wickets in the contest, Sajid has now picked 77 wickets from 16 matches at 28.81.
He owns six four-fers (5w: 4).
Versus WI, the ace spinner has bagged 23 wickets from 3 matches at 16.17.
Meanwhile, in 7 away matches (home of opposition), Sajid has bagged 33 wickets at 24.72.
Information
Sajid has amassed 386 scalps in FC cricket
Sajid has amassed 386 scalps in FC cricket. Playing his 94th FC match, Sajid averages 26-plus. He has 16 four-wicket hauls in the format in addition to 24 five-wicket hauls.