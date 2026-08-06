Newcastle United announce Matthias Jaissle as new head coach

As per Sky Sports News, Jaissle, who has been with his new team since last weekend, will play his first game as head coach in a pre-season friendly against Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday.

"When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice," Jaissle said.

"The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club's journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see."