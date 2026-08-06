Newcastle United announce Matthias Jaissle as new head coach
What's the story
Newcastle United have announced the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as their new head coach. The German manager takes over from Eddie Howe, who recently left the club. Jaissle has signed a four-year contract at St James's Park after Newcastle paid £9.5 million in compensation to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli for his services. Jaissle will be keen to help Newcastle, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season.
Coaching career
Jaissle excited about Newcastle's project
As per Sky Sports News, Jaissle, who has been with his new team since last weekend, will play his first game as head coach in a pre-season friendly against Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday.
"When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice," Jaissle said.
"The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club's journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see."
Previous achievements
Jaissle has a good cv: Decoding his numbers and achievements
Jaissle had a successful stint in Saudi Arabia.
He helped Al-Ahli win the Saudi Super Cup in 2025 and AFC Champions League in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
He managed 138 matches (W90 D25 L23). His win percentage was 65.22.
Jaissle also won two Austrian Bundesliga titles and a domestic cup with Red Bull Salzburg.
In 93 games, he clocked 64 wins (D20 L9). His win percentage was 68.82.
Before that, he managed FC Liefering in 17 games (W11 D3 L3).
Information
Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson has his say on Jaissle
"His track record of success, leadership qualities and relentless drive to improve make him an exceptional fit for Newcastle United," said Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson.
Twitter Post
Announcement!
We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as Newcastle United head coach. ✍️— Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 5, 2026
Welcome to the club, Matthias! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/C1kNstwg8X