AIMPLB to legally challenge government's 'Vande Mataram' national anthem status
India
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is gearing up to legally challenge the government's move to give Vande Mataram the same status as the national anthem.
The new rule, announced on Thursday, asks everyone in government offices and schools to recite all six stanzas of Vande Mataram along with Jana Gana Mana.
AIMPLB says they'll head to court if this isn't rolled back.
Spokesperson SQR Ilyas calls decision unconstitutional
AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas explained that some lines in Vande Mataram mention Hindu deities, which goes against Islamic beliefs.
He argued that forcing everyone to sing it ignores India's diversity and secular values, calling the decision "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic."
The board has viewed Vande Mataram as a religious song.