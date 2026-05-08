AIMPLB to legally challenge government's 'Vande Mataram' national anthem status India May 08, 2026

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is gearing up to legally challenge the government's move to give Vande Mataram the same status as the national anthem.

The new rule, announced on Thursday, asks everyone in government offices and schools to recite all six stanzas of Vande Mataram along with Jana Gana Mana.

AIMPLB says they'll head to court if this isn't rolled back.