AIOCD leads nationwide chemists shutdown May 20 over e-pharmacy concerns
Over 1.2 million chemists across India are set to shut shop on May 20 as part of a nationwide protest led by the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).
They're upset about deep discounts and what they call "regulatory relaxations" by e-pharmacies, which they say make it too easy to get habit-forming drugs and antibiotics.
AIOCD President J.S. Shinde warns this could put public health at risk.
AIOCD demands GSR 220(E) withdrawal
AIOCD has asked Prime Minister Modi to withdraw GSR 220(E) notified on 26 March 2020 that, in their view, weaken safeguards against misuse of medicines online.
They're also worried that big discounts from digital platforms are making it hard for small local chemists (especially in rural areas) to survive.
General Secretary Rajiv Singhal says if their demands aren't met by 20 May, an indefinite agitation could follow.