AIOCD leads nationwide chemists shutdown May 20 over e-pharmacy concerns India May 12, 2026

Over 1.2 million chemists across India are set to shut shop on May 20 as part of a nationwide protest led by the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).

They're upset about deep discounts and what they call "regulatory relaxations" by e-pharmacies, which they say make it too easy to get habit-forming drugs and antibiotics.

AIOCD President J.S. Shinde warns this could put public health at risk.