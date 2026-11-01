Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit unveils VAYU vision for IAF
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, just named the 29th Chief of the Air Staff, has introduced his vision called "VAYU," which stands for Vigilance and operational readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (tactical innovation), and unity of effort across the tri-services.
The plan is all about making the Indian Air Force more ready and resilient for whatever comes next.
IAF Chief Dixit seeks squadron rebuild
Dixit wants to rebuild IAF's fighter squadron strength to keep it mission-ready.
He's pushing for more homegrown aircraft and weapons so India can rely less on imports.
Plus, he's big on ensuring tri-services synergy for smoother joint operations.
With warfare changing fast (think drones, AI, cyber threats), Dixit says adapting to new tech is key to staying ahead in today's security landscape.